Watford v Manchester City

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has what manager Pep Guardiola described as a "muscular disruption" and he may not be risked on Tuesday night

TEAM NEWS

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley may feature for the first time since January on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat are also fit again but Etienne Capoue is banned following Saturday's red card, subject to the outcome of an appeal.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is a major doubt, with Pep Guardiola saying the forward could be out for a month if he aggravates a muscle problem.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has a nose injury and will be assessed.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not yet fit to return from damaged knee ligaments.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: After Saturday's win against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola told me that he likes to win when his team aren't at their best. He described their first half as flat; Watford must hope it continues.

City didn't get out of second gear as they now face the second of 13 matches in 44 days, a mental test as well as a physical one.

The champions have shown their spirit as well as their flair, and Watford must be back to their very best to ask them serious questions.

Javier Gracia's team have won only two of their last 10 matches and now face a side who have beaten them in eight successive games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We need to be more efficient and finish better. In the last games the feeling is we are not getting the reward the team sometimes deserves.

"We play against Manchester City and we know it will be a very demanding game. But playing at home with the support of our fans I am sure we are able to have a good performance."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola demands more of in-form Raheem Sterling: "He can do better. We are so delighted with what he's done in three years but he can do better.

"He can be more consistent - first controls, his receptions, many, many things. I've said many times we are delighted but he can do better."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's form is not a serious cause for concern, although I am not expecting them to improve it on Tuesday.

Like most teams, the problem they will have against Manchester City is securing enough of the ball.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are on an eight-match winning streak against Watford in all competitions.

The Hornets have failed to win this fixture in 13 attempts since a second-tier victory at home in March 1989 (D2, L11).

Watford

The Hornets have lost three of their last four home league games, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 15 at Vicarage Road (W8, D4).

Watford won their first four Premier League games this season but have only claimed two victories in their subsequent 10 league fixtures (D2, L6).

They have only scored eight goals in those 10 games.

Watford could lose three Premier League matches in a row for the first time under Javier Gracia.

Defeat on Tuesday would leave them with their lowest points tally after 15 matches in four seasons since they returned to the top flight.

Manchester City