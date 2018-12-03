Premier League
Watford20:00Man City
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has what manager Pep Guardiola described as a "muscular disruption" and he may not be risked on Tuesday night

TEAM NEWS

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley may feature for the first time since January on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat are also fit again but Etienne Capoue is banned following Saturday's red card, subject to the outcome of an appeal.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is a major doubt, with Pep Guardiola saying the forward could be out for a month if he aggravates a muscle problem.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has a nose injury and will be assessed.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not yet fit to return from damaged knee ligaments.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: After Saturday's win against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola told me that he likes to win when his team aren't at their best. He described their first half as flat; Watford must hope it continues.

City didn't get out of second gear as they now face the second of 13 matches in 44 days, a mental test as well as a physical one.

The champions have shown their spirit as well as their flair, and Watford must be back to their very best to ask them serious questions.

Javier Gracia's team have won only two of their last 10 matches and now face a side who have beaten them in eight successive games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We need to be more efficient and finish better. In the last games the feeling is we are not getting the reward the team sometimes deserves.

"We play against Manchester City and we know it will be a very demanding game. But playing at home with the support of our fans I am sure we are able to have a good performance."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola demands more of in-form Raheem Sterling: "He can do better. We are so delighted with what he's done in three years but he can do better.

"He can be more consistent - first controls, his receptions, many, many things. I've said many times we are delighted but he can do better."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's form is not a serious cause for concern, although I am not expecting them to improve it on Tuesday.

Like most teams, the problem they will have against Manchester City is securing enough of the ball.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City are on an eight-match winning streak against Watford in all competitions.
  • The Hornets have failed to win this fixture in 13 attempts since a second-tier victory at home in March 1989 (D2, L11).

Watford

  • The Hornets have lost three of their last four home league games, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 15 at Vicarage Road (W8, D4).
  • Watford won their first four Premier League games this season but have only claimed two victories in their subsequent 10 league fixtures (D2, L6).
  • They have only scored eight goals in those 10 games.
  • Watford could lose three Premier League matches in a row for the first time under Javier Gracia.
  • Defeat on Tuesday would leave them with their lowest points tally after 15 matches in four seasons since they returned to the top flight.

Manchester City

  • City have registered six successive league wins and are unbeaten in 20 top-flight games (W17, D3).
  • The reigning champions could equal the club top-flight record of 14 consecutive away matches without defeat, set from April to December 2017.
  • They have yet to concede in the final half hour of a Premier League game this season, scoring 13 times themselves in that period.
  • Manchester City have equalled the club league record of four consecutive away clean sheets, set from March to April 1903 in the second tier.
  • The only away league goal conceded by City this season was scored by Wolves' Willy Boly with the aid of his hand in August.
  • Nicolas Otamendi's next Premier League appearance will be his 100th.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1412204363738
2Liverpool1411302752236
3Chelsea1494130111931
4Arsenal1493232181430
5Tottenham14100425151030
6Everton146442016422
7Man Utd146442223-122
8Leicester146352017321
9Bournemouth146262321220
10Watford146261719-220
11Brighton145361620-418
12Wolves144461317-416
13West Ham144371722-515
14Crystal Palace143381017-712
15Newcastle143381119-812
16Cardiff143291327-1411
17Huddersfield14248924-1510
18Southampton141671226-149
19Burnley142391329-169
20Fulham1422101435-218
