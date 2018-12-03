Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has been sent for a scan on the knee injury he suffered against Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling missed Saturday's defeat at Manchester City with a knee injury and is unlikely to face Huddersfield.

Jefferson Lerma is available after serving a one-match suspension.

Huddersfield have appealed against Saturday's dismissal of Steve Mounie, who is due to start a three-match ban on Tuesday.

Chris Lowe has returned to training after a shoulder injury but will not be part of the squad against Bournemouth.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Last season the home team scored four goals in both matches between these clubs, with Bournemouth winning 4-0 and Huddersfield gaining revenge with a 4-1 victory in Yorkshire.

Callum Wilson will have fond memories of the first meeting, as the striker scored a hat-trick. Wilson, who made his England debut last month, has seven Premier League goals this season - only two fewer than Huddersfield have managed in total.

Huddersfield won at Wolves in their last away fixture, but Bournemouth will be determined to halt their run of defeats. It will probably be a lot closer than in last season's two encounters.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on the current run of four straight defeats: "We're on a tough run. The Newcastle game was a frustration for us, but in the other three games we've been happy with our performances.

"Huddersfield have had an upturn in results and we know it'll be tough. We need the atmosphere to be good here at Vitality Stadium, as it always is for our night games."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "In my opinion, from everything I've seen in the games and in training, we are better than we were last season.

"We know that the Premier League is much tougher this season.

"I think Bournemouth have improved from last season. We know they are very strong offensively and we hope we can keep them quiet."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten at home in the past six meetings since a League One defeat in August 2007 (W3, D3).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have equalled an unwanted club record of four consecutive Premier League defeats. They haven't lost five straight matches since March 2013, when they were in League One.

They have lost back-to-back home games in the league for the first time since August 2017. They have only once suffered three Premier League home defeats in a row, in April 2016.

Callum Wilson has scored five league goals against Huddersfield - two in August 2014 and a hat-trick in November last year.

Ryan Fraser's six Premier League assists so far has already equalled the Bournemouth record for an entire season, emulating Matt Ritchie in 2015-16 and Jordon Ibe in 2017-18.

Huddersfield Town