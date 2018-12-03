West Ham United v Cardiff City

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell sustained a hamstring problem on Saturday and is a doubt to face Cardiff

TEAM NEWS

West Ham defenders Aaron Cresswell and Fabian Balbuena are fitness doubts to face Cardiff.

Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko remain out.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could make his first Cardiff appearance since late August after overcoming a knee injury.

Jazz Richards has been ruled out, while Greg Cunningham, Joe Bennett and Kenneth Zohore are not expected to be rushed into action.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Discounting their heavy defeat by Manchester City, West Ham have had a good last month or so, with a better barometer of their current form coming in the shape of their comfortable recent victories over fellow bottom-half sides.

On paper their forthcoming fixtures provide a decent opportunity for them to climb the table, as their next three games are all against teams currently below them.

However, Cardiff have picked up of late and the fact they've come from behind in all of their three wins this season has given Neil Warnock extra cause for cheer. Looking at the Bluebirds' haul of goals and points on the road though may dampen his mood just a little.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "To win three more points is what we must do here at home. One of the most important mistakes you can do is to think that because a team is in a bad position in the table it will be an easy game.

"The best games we played here were against Chelsea and Manchester United. I hope we are conscious tomorrow about that. I hope we give maximum of our pace and quality to have three points more and after that to think of the next rival."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We've always hung in and got results. I can't praise the lads enough. They're such a good group. We know we're limited but when the crowd get going, it drives you on.

"We're struggling a bit injury-wise. Another couple of lads had knocks. I was going to change it and rest players but I don't think I can now. I'll have to ask the lads to perform three times in a week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff's win over Wolves on Friday night was a brilliant result for them, but they have been struggling on the road, taking only one point from six matches.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are on a six-match winning streak against Cardiff, keeping clean sheets in five of them.

Cardiff's only victory in their past 18 competitive fixtures at West Ham came on the opening weekend of the 2011-12 Championship season (D5, L12).

The Hammers are unbeaten in all nine top-flight home meetings, winning six and drawing three.

West Ham United

West Ham could win consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since January 2017.

The Hammers' only league defeat in five games came against reigning champions Manchester City.

They have conceded 52 Premier League goals in 2018, a joint-league high with Southampton.

Andy Carroll could make his 200th Premier League appearance. He hasn't played since May but was an unused substitute on Saturday.

Cardiff City