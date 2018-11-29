Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 30 December

Aberystwyth Town v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth have won five games on the trot which has seen them move into the top six. Carmarthen have won two of their last three games and are now five points clear of the relegation zone. It finished 2-2 when the sides met at Richmond Park in September.

Cefn Druids v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT: Druids will be looking to bounce back following defeat to Llanelli in their last game and also avenge a 2-1 loss they suffered at Bala in August. The Lakesiders also lost in their last game - a 3-2 reverse at home to Aberystwyth - and they are outside the top three in fourth spot.

Saturday, 1 December

Barry Town v Newtown; 19:30 GMT: Sixth placed Newtown are unbeaten in their last five games and will be looking to complete the double over Barry after victory at Latham Park in October. Gavin Chesterfield's side are third after their own five match unbeaten run was ended by New Saints in their last game.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Llandudno; 14:30 GMT: Nomads regained top spot with a point in their last league game against Newtown and Andy Morrison's side are unbeaten in four matches. Bottom of the table Llandudno have now gone nine games without a win, and in September they lost 4-0 at home to Connah's Quay.

Llanelli Town v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: The two promoted teams have fared differently on their return to the top-flight. Llanelli have been in the bottom two for most of the campaign although they beat Cefn Druids in their last game to record only their third win of the season. Caernarfon have fared better and Sean Eardley's side are seventh having won their last two games. Caernarfon won 3-0 at the Oval earlier in the season.

The New Saints v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Both sides return to league action after contrasting fortunes in their Nathaniel MG Cup semi-finals last weekend - Saints were knocked out while Met are through to the final. In the league, Saints are second having halted a run of two successive defeats while Met, who won 4-1 earlier in the season, are eighth in the table after three straight losses.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 1 December: Hendon v Merthyr Town' 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 1 December: Colwyn Bay v Glossop North End; 15:00 GMT