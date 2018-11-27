Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Gordon, Rangers, Old Firm, Aberdeen, McInnes, Betfred Cup final, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic number one Craig Gordon will be ruthlessly benched for Sunday's Betfred Cup Final against Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the report by a Police Scotland superintendent that said his players were responsible for the aggressive behaviour of Rangers supporters inside Celtic Park following their 1-0 defeat by the champions on 2 September. (The Times, subscription required)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has told Mikey Devlin he has until Friday to prove his fitness for the Betfred Cup Final. (Daily Record)

Ex-Chelsea star and Republic of Ireland legend Damien Duff has emerged as a contender for a Celtic Under-20s coaching role. (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Giggs reckons Celtic star James Forrest could be Scotland's answer to Gareth Bale. (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes is confident his Aberdeen players will banish any lingering effects of their dismal weekend reversal to Motherwell and rise to the challenge of facing Celtic in Sunday's Betfred Cup final.(Herald)

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos will feel unstoppable on his current goalscoring run, says ex-Dundee and Motherwell star David Clarkson, whose Premiership record Morelos is aiming to equal this weekend. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's financial dominance over the rest of Scottish football has been highlighted in the annual Global Sports Salaries Survey. (Scotsman)

Falkirk have vowed to hunt down and ban supporters who subjected their own team's striker, Dennon Lewis, to sickening racist abuse. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts defender Michael Smith wants to sign a new contract to remain at Tynecastle beyond next summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Callum McGregor believes Trondheim has become a home from home for Celtic and has no fears of travel sickness undermining their Europa League campaign this week. (Scotsman)

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has admitted he and his team-mates are letting boss Neil Lennon down as they allowed their winless run to stretch to five games. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Derek McInnes says the motivation to win trophies at Aberdeen "has always been there" as he targets an upset victory over Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

She once spent her time perfecting judo throws with Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons, but tonight teenager Rachel McLachlan will be looking to make turnovers on the rugby field as Scotland Women host Canada at Scotstoun. (Scotsman)