Celtic v Aberdeen: Andrew Dallas to referee Scottish League Cup final

Dallas also took charge of last month's stormy Hearts-Hibs derby at Tynecastle

Scottish League Cup final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Andrew Dallas has been appointed to referee Sunday's League Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden.

It will be a first major cup final for Dallas, 35, who took charge of a Nations League tie between Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this year.

Sunday's match will be the second time he has refereed both sides this season.

Dallas took charge of Aberdeen's 1-1 Premiership draw at Hibernian in August before refereeing Celtic's goalless draw at St Mirren in September.

He has also refereed Champions League and Europa League qualifying round matches this season.

Graeme Stewart and Frank Connor have been appointed as the assistant referees for Sunday's final, with Nick Walsh taking on the role of fourth official.