Coventry City fear league status 'in jeopardy' over Sisu-Wasps court case

Coventry City first moved into the Ricoh Arena in 2005 after leaving their previous Highfield Road home

Coventry City fear their English Football League status is being put "in jeopardy" by owners Sisu's court battles with Wasps.

The club say Sisu intend to appeal against the rejection of their call for a judicial review into the 2014 sale of the Ricoh Arena to the rugby club.

Sisu claim the city council undervalued the stadium by £27m when it was sold.

Coventry's rental agreement runs out next summer and Wasps will not discuss a new deal with legal action ongoing.

A Sky Blues statement released on Tuesday afternoon said: "Coventry City Football Club has learned of the decision of the club owners Sisu to appeal the latest court judgement and continue court proceedings against Wasps and Coventry City Council.

"We reiterate the club's desire and need to agree a new deal to continue to play matches at the Ricoh Arena.

"We want this deal to happen, as we believe supporters and the wider community do too, and everyone at Coventry City Football Club will work tirelessly in our attempts to make this happen.

"Without this, our place in the EFL and the club's future is in jeopardy."

Next year will be the centenary of Coventry first joining the Football League.

But Sky Blues chief executive Dave Boddy last week warned their status would be put "severely at risk" if an agreement was not reached for them to remain at the Ricoh.

London-based hedge fund Sisu have been at loggerheads with Wasps and previous landlords Arena Coventry Ltd for several years over the rent they have to pay, with the original row leading Coventry to leave the Ricoh Arena in 2013 to groundshare for 13 months with Northampton Town.