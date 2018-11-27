Nile Ranger fails to agree terms with Oxford United

Southend United terminated Nile Ranger's contract in January for "reoccurring disciplinary issues"

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger will not be joining Oxford United after failing to agree terms on a deal with the League One club.

The 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving Southend in January and had been training with the U's.

Ranger, who has also had spells at Swindon and Blackpool, was imprisoned for eight months for online banking fraud in May 2017.

"Great club. Unfortunately we didn't agree on terms," he posted on Twitter.