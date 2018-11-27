Dele Alli 'gets bored' without pressure, says Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli "gets bored" if he is not under pressure, says boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The England international praised Pochettino for being a tactically "amazing manager" after scoring in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chelsea.
It was the 22-year-old's third goal of the season for Spurs, who host Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).
"When he is under pressure he is unbelievable," said Pochettino.
"He loves a challenge. He is a winner. His mentality is that he gets bored quickly when he doesn't feel the pressure."
Spurs welcome Inter to Wembley knowing they must beat the Serie A side to have any chance of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.
But they will do so without in-form 20-year-old defender Juan Foyth, who is ineligible after not being named in Tottenham's squad for the competition.
"That is so painful," said Pochettino about his fellow Argentine's omission.
"It's a mistake we made that at this level of football we cannot repeat again. We need to find a solution."