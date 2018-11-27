Scott Bain: Celtic goalkeeper will start League Cup final against Aberdeen

Bain has played four games this season for Celtic, but will feature in Sunday's League Cup final against Aberdeen

Scottish League Cup final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain will start Sunday's League Cup final against Aberdeen as Brendan Rodgers sticks with his policy of using his second-choice keeper for domestic cup matches.

Bain has played just four games this season, but he does not believe being back up to Craig Gordon is adversely affecting his development.

He says training with the best players in Scotland can help him to improve.

"I don't think there's much better preparation you can get," he said.

"Every game I've gone into here I've had the best preparation I've ever had in my career and I've felt confident in every game I've played in.

"I've played over 250 games now, so not playing over a couple of weeks is not really a big deal for me when I've got all the facilities here and the top players to test myself with every day.

"I think since I've come here I've improved and that's all I can keep doing."

Celtic's goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods is highly-regarded - working with the Scotland national team - while operating under Gordon has also proved invaluable to Bain.

"He's someone who's fantastic for me to train with and learn from, ask questions if I need to, just to be around that calibre of goalkeeper every day has really pushed me on this year," he said.

Bain is now looking forward to playing the most important game of his career to date.

"Hopefully there's other big ones to come but it will be the biggest I've played in so far," he added.

"It's great the manager's shown the faith in me through the entire cup run so to go another step to play in the final would be fantastic."