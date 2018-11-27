Kilmarnock: Directors Bill White and John Kiltie step down

John Kiltie (right) speaking with manager Steve Clarke (centre) and director Billy Bowie

Two directors have resigned from the Kilmarnock board in the last week, the club have announced.

Both Bill White and John Kiltie have stepped down from their positions.

White departed last week after 15 months with the Ayrshire club, and was joined by Kiltie on Tuesday.

The club released a statement for supporters who, it stated, will 'naturally be curious' by the departures.

"We wish to reiterate the sense of unity and positive vision we all share for our club's future," it said.

"As a board we are making strong progress in restructuring the commercial and administrative sides of the club."

The resignations leave just three directors- Billy Bowie, Phyllis McLeish and Cathy Jamieson- on the Kilmarnock board, but the statement added they all have 'the skills, expertise and passion' to move the things forward.

Steve Clarke's side currently sit fourth in the Premiership table, having secured a fifth place finish last season.