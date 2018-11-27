Matt Ritchie: Newcastle winger vows to move on from 'horrendous' miss

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez said he had been able to laugh about Ritchie's miss after the match

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie says he will remember his "horrendous" miss against Burnley for the rest of his life.

The 29-year-old Scotland international shot wide from two yards out in front of an open goal in the Magpies' 2-1 win at Turf Moor on Monday.

Ritchie, who joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2016, is yet to score this season.

"Horrific miss, horrendous, but that's life, it's football," he said.

"Luckily enough it's not cost us and I can smile about it... but inside it hurts."

He added: "It's a miss that I'll probably remember for the rest of my life but I'll make sure it doesn't happen again."

Victory was Newcastle's third successive league win with an own goal from Ben Mee and a Ciaran Clark strike sealing all three points, despite Burnley pulling a goal back before half-time through Sam Vokes.

Five minutes into the second half, the ball fell to Ritchie after DeAndre Yedlin's cross-cum-shot had been touched away by Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart only for him to spurn his chance in front of goal.

He revealed he had been teased by his team-mates in the dressing room after the game - ribbing he is sure isn't going to go away anytime soon.

"I'm sure it'll last forever," he said.

"I'll move on. I'm a strong character and I'll make sure it doesn't affect me. I've dealt with setbacks in my career and this is a minor setback.

"I want to score goals, I want to help the team. I could have made it a little bit more comfortable. I've made an error but my goals will come for sure."