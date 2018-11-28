FA Cup second round: How to follow the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: World's worst free-kick, burgers, shocks & funnies

The FA Cup second round takes place this weekend - and BBC Sport has it all covered on television, radio and online.

National League side Solihull Moors host League One team Blackpool on Friday, a match you can watch live on BBC Two and online at 19:55 GMT.

Ten matches take place on Saturday, with FC Halifax Town and AFC Wimbledon starting the action in a lunchtime kick-off.

Eight games follow at 15:00, including five all-League One ties.

You can watch highlights from these games on the BBC Sport website and app from 17:30 onwards, as well as follow live text commentary as the actions unfolds.

Later on Saturday, National League high-fliers Wrexham host League Two side Newport County in an all-Welsh clash at 20:00.

Eight more matches will be played on Sunday, including 2008 winners Portsmouth's trip to League One rivals Rochdale, before National League North side Guiseley meet League One team Fleetwood Town in the final tie on Monday.

There is plenty of other FA Cup action on the BBC across the weekend.

On Saturday, Football Focus on BBC One at 12:00 comes live from Maidstone's Gallagher Stadium before the National League side's tie against Oldham.

Dan Walker will be joined in Kent by former Premier League players Kevin Kilbane and Mark Schwarzer and the programme will feature plenty of FA Cup features and discussion.

BBC local radio will feature extensive coverage of the FA Cup second-round ties.

The draw for the third round - when the Premier League and Championships teams enter the competition - takes place on Monday at 19:30 on BBC One.

On Tuesday you can vote for the goal of the second round from 08:00 until 18:00 on the BBC Sport website.