Ryan Christie: Celtic have 'fighting chance' of Europa League knockout stage

Christie has been a key player for Celtic in recent weeks, scoring four goals in six games

Europa League Group B: Rosenborg v Celtic Venue: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim Date: Thursday 29 November Kick-off: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic want to make the most of their "fighting chance" of Europa League progression, says Ryan Christie.

They travel to Trondheim to face Rosenborg on Thursday knowing a win will keep them in contention for a place in the last 32.

To qualify, Brendan Rodgers' side must collect more points than RB Leipzig in their final two fixtures.

"The victory against Leipzig at home was a special night," said midfielder Christie.

"After that game we gave ourselves a fighting chance. Now, hopefully, we can pick up another win and really go for it."

Celtic and RB Leipzig are tied on six points from four matches but the Bundesliga side have the better head-to-head record.

Norwegian champions Rosenborg are bottom of Group B and already eliminated with no points, but Celtic required a late Leigh Griffiths goal to secure a win in Glasgow and Christie expects Thursday's meeting to be just as close.

"The game at Parkhead against them was very frustrating and we were lucky we managed to finally get the breakthrough," he acknowledged.

"We know what they're like, they're very resilient and know how to frustrate teams."

Nevertheless, Celtic have won five of their six games since losing 2-0 in Leipzig on 25 October and go into the match in a confident frame of mind.

"The form we've got right now, we feel really good going forward and we're pretty resolute defensively as well," said Christie.

"So when you put that together, we've got a real good formula right now so we have plenty of confidence right now."

RB Leipzig are away to group leaders Salzburg and finish at home to Rosenborg, while Celtic host the unbeaten Austrians on the final evening.