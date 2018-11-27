Match ends, CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2.
CSKA Moscow v Viktoria Plzen
Line-ups
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 14Nababkin
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 3Chernov
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 98OblyakovBooked at 13minsSubstituted forKuchaevat 72'minutes
- 25Bistrovic
- 42SchennikovSubstituted forEfremovat 45'minutes
- 17Sigurdsson
- 8Vlasic
- 9ChalovBooked at 24minsSubstituted forZhamaletdinovat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pomazun
- 15Efremov
- 19Nishimura
- 20Kuchaev
- 29Bijol
- 72Gordyushenko
- 75Zhamaletdinov
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 14Reznik
- 2Hejda
- 4HubnikBooked at 36mins
- 8LimberskySubstituted forKopicat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Prochazka
- 17HrosovskyBooked at 60mins
- 11PetrzelaSubstituted forHavelat 70'minutes
- 25Cermák
- 19Kovarik
- 18ChorySubstituted forReznicekat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 7Horava
- 10Kopic
- 20Bucha
- 24Havel
- 37Reznicek
- 44Pernica
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2.
Attempt blocked. Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ales Cermák.
Booking
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Kristijan Bistrovic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Attempt missed. Kristijan Bistrovic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Fernandes.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Radim Reznik.
Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jakub Reznicek (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow).
Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! CSKA Moscow 1, Viktoria Plzen 2. Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kirill Nababkin.
Attempt blocked. Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kopic.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Jakub Reznicek replaces Tomas Chory.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Timur Zhamaletdinov replaces Fedor Chalov.
Attempt saved. Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow).
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.
Attempt blocked. Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kopic.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Konstantin Kuchaev replaces Ivan Oblyakov.
Attempt saved. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Milan Havel replaces Milan Petrzela.
Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen).
Attempt blocked. Kristijan Bistrovic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Radim Reznik.
Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristijan Bistrovic (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dmitri Efremov.
Attempt blocked. Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristijan Bistrovic.
Attempt missed. Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen).
Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Dmitri Efremov.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Nikita Chernov.
Booking
Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dmitri Efremov.