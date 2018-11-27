Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bayern Munich v Benfica
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 32Kimmich
- 10RobbenBooked at 25mins
- 25Müller
- 18Goretzka
- 7RibéryBooked at 33mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 20Jeong
- 23Meier
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- 37Shabani
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 2Conti
- 6Rúben Dias
- 3Grimaldo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 8Appelt Pires
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 14Seferovic
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 20Krovinovic
- 30Castillo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Hand ball by Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Benfica 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Benfica 0. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Germán Conti (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).
Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonas (Benfica).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Benfica 0. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Hand ball by André Almeida (Benfica).