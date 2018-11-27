Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
1899 Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 3Kaderábek
- 22Vogt
- 4Bicakcic
- 16Schulz
- 10Demirbay
- 6Nordtveit
- 27Kramaric
- 19Belfodil
- 28Szalai
- 17Zuber
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 9Nelson
- 11Grillitsch
- 13Bittencourt
- 32Grifo
- 36Kobel
- 38Posch
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 94Danchenko
- 5Khotcholava
- 4Krivtsov
- 22Matvyenko
- 31dos Santos
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 37mins
- 74Kovalenko
- 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior
- 7Barcellos Freda
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 2Butko
- 8Kayode
- 9Dentinho
- 21Lourenco
- 23Silva Sanches Aguiar
- 50Bolbat
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kevin Vogt tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Booking
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.
Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Maycon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Ermin Bicakcic.
Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) because of an injury.
Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moraes with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taison.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Ishak Belfodil.
Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.
Attempt saved. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taison.
Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.