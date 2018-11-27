Champions League - Group F
Hoffenheim2Shakhtar Donetsk2

1899 Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 22Vogt
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 16Schulz
  • 10Demirbay
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 27Kramaric
  • 19Belfodil
  • 28Szalai
  • 17Zuber

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 9Nelson
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 13Bittencourt
  • 32Grifo
  • 36Kobel
  • 38Posch

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 94Danchenko
  • 5Khotcholava
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 37mins
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior
  • 7Barcellos Freda

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 2Butko
  • 8Kayode
  • 9Dentinho
  • 21Lourenco
  • 23Silva Sanches Aguiar
  • 50Bolbat
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kevin Vogt tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.

Booking

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.

Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.

Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt missed. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Maycon with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Ermin Bicakcic.

Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) because of an injury.

Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Goal!

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.

Goal!

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moraes with a through ball.

Goal!

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taison.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Ishak Belfodil.

Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.

Attempt saved. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taison.

Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich5410101913
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica511349-54
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311123910
2Lyon51409817
3Hoffenheim50411011-14
4Shakhtar Donetsk5032615-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311102810
2Roma5311104610
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus531172510
2Man Utd52215238
3Valencia51314406
4Young Boys5023210-82
View full Champions League tables

