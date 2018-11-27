Champions League - Group H
Juventus0Valencia0

Juventus v Valencia

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30BentancurBooked at 13mins
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 18Kean
  • 22Perin
  • 24Rugani

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 14GayáBooked at 31mins
  • 17Coquelin
  • 10Parejo
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 4Murillo
  • 8Soler
  • 9Gameiro
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 21Piccini
  • 23Batshuayi
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

José Gayá (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniel Wass.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Daniel Wass (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Gayá.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Gayá.

Attempt blocked. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Gayá.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).

Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich5410101913
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica511349-54
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311123910
2Lyon51409817
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122614-85
4Hoffenheim5032911-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311102810
2Roma5311104610
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus531172510
2Man Utd52215238
3Valencia51314406
4Young Boys5023210-82
View full Champions League tables

