Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Juventus v Valencia
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30BentancurBooked at 13mins
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 22Perin
- 24Rugani
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 12Diakhaby
- 14GayáBooked at 31mins
- 17Coquelin
- 10Parejo
- 6Kondogbia
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Murillo
- 8Soler
- 9Gameiro
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 21Piccini
- 23Batshuayi
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
José Gayá (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniel Wass.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Daniel Wass (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Gayá.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Gayá.
Attempt blocked. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Gayá.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.