Europa League - Group E
Vorskla Poltava17:55Arsenal
Venue: Butovsky Vorskla Stadium

Vorskla Poltava v Arsenal

Arsenal line-up before their Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon
Arsenal drew their last Europa League tie 0-0 against Sporting Lisbon

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal's Europa League group tie with Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns.

Uefa has made the decision to move Thursday's game from the city of Poltava after the introduction of martial law into several regions in Ukraine.

It will now take place at the capital's Olimpiyskiy Stadium - home to Dynamo Kiev - with kick-off at 17:55 GMT.

Uefa said it will continue to monitor the security situation in Ukraine.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 29th November 2018

  • Vorskla PoltavaVorskla Poltava17:55ArsenalArsenal
