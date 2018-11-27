Vorskla Poltava v Arsenal

Arsenal drew their last Europa League tie 0-0 against Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal's Europa League group tie with Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns.

Uefa has made the decision to move Thursday's game from the city of Poltava after the introduction of martial law into several regions in Ukraine.

It will now take place at the capital's Olimpiyskiy Stadium - home to Dynamo Kiev - with kick-off at 17:55 GMT.

Uefa said it will continue to monitor the security situation in Ukraine.