Hibernian v St Mirren

  • Hibernian have scored 32 goals in their past 16 home Scottish Premiership encounters with St Mirren, scoring 2+ goals in each of the past four.
  • Hibs will be hosting St Mirren in a Scottish top-flight game for the first time since January 2014, with the Buddies winning 3-2 after going 3-0 up within 26 minutes.
  • Since a four-game winning streak between September and October, Hibernian have picked up just two points from a possible 18 (D2 L4).
  • St Mirren are the only Premiership side yet to pick up a win on the road this season (D1 L5), scoring a league-low three goals away from home.
  • Hibernian's Stephen Mallan has scored four goals from outside the area this season; two more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1493237122530
2Celtic139223062429
3Kilmarnock1584322121028
4Hearts158252017326
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Livingston146441410422
7Aberdeen136341613321
8Hibernian145452317619
9Motherwell144281524-914
10Hamilton1541101232-2013
11St Mirren152211929-208
12Dundee141211832-245
