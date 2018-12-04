Hibernian v St Mirren
- Hibernian have scored 32 goals in their past 16 home Scottish Premiership encounters with St Mirren, scoring 2+ goals in each of the past four.
- Hibs will be hosting St Mirren in a Scottish top-flight game for the first time since January 2014, with the Buddies winning 3-2 after going 3-0 up within 26 minutes.
- Since a four-game winning streak between September and October, Hibernian have picked up just two points from a possible 18 (D2 L4).
- St Mirren are the only Premiership side yet to pick up a win on the road this season (D1 L5), scoring a league-low three goals away from home.
- Hibernian's Stephen Mallan has scored four goals from outside the area this season; two more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership.