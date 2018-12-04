Dundee v Hamilton Academical
- After losing four successive Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton, Dundee are currently on a three-game winning streak in the league against Accies.
- Hamilton have only lost once in their past four league visits to Dens Park (W3 D1), although that loss came in their last trip in May 2018.
- Dundee have picked up fewer points (1), scored fewer goals (3) and have conceded more goals (18) at home than any other side in the Premiership this season.
- Hamilton ended a six-game winless streak on the road in the Premiership last weekend (D1 L5), Accies are now looking to win successive away trips for the first time since November 2017.
- James Keatings has been directly involved in four of Hamilton's past five Scottish Premiership goals (1 goal, 3 assists), including each of the last three.