Dundee19:45Hamilton
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Hamilton Academical

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • After losing four successive Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton, Dundee are currently on a three-game winning streak in the league against Accies.
  • Hamilton have only lost once in their past four league visits to Dens Park (W3 D1), although that loss came in their last trip in May 2018.
  • Dundee have picked up fewer points (1), scored fewer goals (3) and have conceded more goals (18) at home than any other side in the Premiership this season.
  • Hamilton ended a six-game winless streak on the road in the Premiership last weekend (D1 L5), Accies are now looking to win successive away trips for the first time since November 2017.
  • James Keatings has been directly involved in four of Hamilton's past five Scottish Premiership goals (1 goal, 3 assists), including each of the last three.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1493237122530
2Celtic139223062429
3Kilmarnock1584322121028
4Hearts158252017326
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Livingston146441410422
7Aberdeen136341613321
8Hibernian145452317619
9Motherwell144281524-914
10Hamilton1541101232-2013
11St Mirren152211929-208
12Dundee141211832-245
