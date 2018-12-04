St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian
- St Johnstone have lost three of their past four Scottish Premiership games against Hearts (D1), although that draw did come in their only home game in this run.
- Hearts have only conceded one goal in their past four league games against St Johnstone, in their most recent meeting in September (2-1 victory).
- Since conceding six goals to Celtic in October, St Johnstone have kept six successive clean sheets in the Premiership, winning five and drawing one.
- Hearts are on a four-game losing streak in the Premiership, their worst run since losing five in a row in August 2017.
- Hearts have scored seven headed goals so far in the league; two more than any other side in the competition.