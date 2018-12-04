Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45Hearts
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone have lost three of their past four Scottish Premiership games against Hearts (D1), although that draw did come in their only home game in this run.
  • Hearts have only conceded one goal in their past four league games against St Johnstone, in their most recent meeting in September (2-1 victory).
  • Since conceding six goals to Celtic in October, St Johnstone have kept six successive clean sheets in the Premiership, winning five and drawing one.
  • Hearts are on a four-game losing streak in the Premiership, their worst run since losing five in a row in August 2017.
  • Hearts have scored seven headed goals so far in the league; two more than any other side in the competition.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1493237122530
2Celtic139223062429
3Kilmarnock1584322121028
4Hearts158252017326
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Livingston146441410422
7Aberdeen136341613321
8Hibernian145452317619
9Motherwell144281524-914
10Hamilton1541101232-2013
11St Mirren152211929-208
12Dundee141211832-245
