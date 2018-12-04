Rangers v Aberdeen
- Rangers are unbeaten in their past five Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (W3 D2), with wins coming in both home games in this run.
- Aberdeen have only won once in their past 29 league games against Rangers at Ibrox (D4 L24).
- Rangers have picked up 28 points from a possible 30 in their past 10 league games at Ibrox (W9 D1), scoring 32 and conceding just five in this run.
- Aberdeen have won just one of their past six league away games (D2 L3), conceding in each of those games.
- Rangers defender James Tavernier has provided eight assists so far this season in the Scottish Premiership; double any other player in the competition.