Motherwell v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Since winning 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2015, Motherwell have only picked up two points in the following eight Scottish Premiership encounters with Celtic (D2 L6).
- Motherwell have not won a home league game against Celtic since April 2013, drawing three and losing five since.
- Motherwell have won each of their past two home league games - they have not won three in a row at home since September 2017.
- Celtic are unbeaten in their past four Scottish Premiership away games (W3 D1), netting 14 goals and conceding none.
- Four of Celtic's past five Scottish Premiership goals have come in the second half.