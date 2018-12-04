Scottish Premiership
Motherwell19:45Celtic
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Since winning 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2015, Motherwell have only picked up two points in the following eight Scottish Premiership encounters with Celtic (D2 L6).
  • Motherwell have not won a home league game against Celtic since April 2013, drawing three and losing five since.
  • Motherwell have won each of their past two home league games - they have not won three in a row at home since September 2017.
  • Celtic are unbeaten in their past four Scottish Premiership away games (W3 D1), netting 14 goals and conceding none.
  • Four of Celtic's past five Scottish Premiership goals have come in the second half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1493237122530
2Celtic139223062429
3Kilmarnock1584322121028
4Hearts158252017326
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Livingston146441410422
7Aberdeen136341613321
8Hibernian145452317619
9Motherwell144281524-914
10Hamilton1541101232-2013
11St Mirren152211929-208
12Dundee141211832-245
View full Scottish Premiership table

