Kilmarnock v Livingston
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past five league games against Livingston (W4 D1), although the 0-0 draw in August ended a four-game winning streak.
- Livingston have only scored one goal in their past five league games against Kilmarnock, finding the net in their last top-flight visit to Kilmarnock in February 2006.
- Killie have kept clean sheets in each of their past three Scottish Premiership outings, as many as they had kept in their opening 12 games of this season.
- Livi ended a four-game goalless run after netting twice against Motherwell last time out, although they have not scored a goal on the road since October.
- Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly has a save percentage of 77.8% so far this season; the highest of any Scottish Premiership keeper to play at least 10 games.