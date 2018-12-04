Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock19:45Livingston
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past five league games against Livingston (W4 D1), although the 0-0 draw in August ended a four-game winning streak.
  • Livingston have only scored one goal in their past five league games against Kilmarnock, finding the net in their last top-flight visit to Kilmarnock in February 2006.
  • Killie have kept clean sheets in each of their past three Scottish Premiership outings, as many as they had kept in their opening 12 games of this season.
  • Livi ended a four-game goalless run after netting twice against Motherwell last time out, although they have not scored a goal on the road since October.
  • Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly has a save percentage of 77.8% so far this season; the highest of any Scottish Premiership keeper to play at least 10 games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1493237122530
2Celtic139223062429
3Kilmarnock1584322121028
4Hearts158252017326
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Livingston146441410422
7Aberdeen136341613321
8Hibernian145452317619
9Motherwell144281524-914
10Hamilton1541101232-2013
11St Mirren152211929-208
12Dundee141211832-245
