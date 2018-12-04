Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Pedro scored as Chelsea won 2-0 away to Wolves in the FA Cup last season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are without midfielder Ruben Neves, who serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

That could mean Morgan Gibbs-White, 18, starts his first Premier League game, while alternative replacements include Romain Saiss and out-of-favour summer signing Leander Dendoncker.

Chelsea will monitor Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso, who are nursing ankle and back problems respectively.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is set to make changes to keep his side fresh.

Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among the players hoping for recalls.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "A team is like a player, it has ups and downs.

"You have to find solutions to help them and give them good advice and work with them. It doesn't have to do with confidence, it has to do with so many aspects of the game - technical, tactical, mental - and we have to solve it.

"We have had a block of games with mistakes, from a team which is still growing. When the results don't come, what is important is how you approach the situation."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "I expect a very difficult match because they are a very technical team.

"They have a lot of players who are very technical. So they were unlucky in the last few matches, I think, but it's not really very easy to play there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves' defeat at Cardiff means they have now taken only one point from their past six games, and things are not going to get any easier for them against Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team need to find a decent performance from somewhere but, even if they do show some improvement here, that might not be enough for them to get a positive result.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won the last four meetings in league and cup by an aggregate score of 13-1, including a 2-0 victory at Molineux in the FA Cup fourth round last season.

Wolves' solitary victory against the Blues since 1983 came in a Premier League game at Molineux on 5 January 2011, courtesy of a Jose Bosingwa own goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves lost just one of their first eight league games this season but have been beaten in five of their subsequent six matches.

They have scored only three first-half goals this term, the lowest figure in the top flight, including just one at Molineux.

They could suffer four consecutive home league defeats for the first time since a similar sequence in the Championship in October and November 2016.

All four of their league wins this term have come against teams below them in the table prior to the latest round of games.

Matt Doherty has been directly involved in four Premier League goals this season (scoring two and assisting two). The only defenders with higher tallies after 14 games are Jose Holebas and Benjamin Mendy (six and five respectively).

Chelsea