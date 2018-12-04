Burnley v Liverpool

Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski last played on 3 November

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's James Tarkowski, who returned after hernia surgery as an unused substitute on Saturday, could make his first appearance for a month.

Fellow defender Ben Gibson has also overcome a similar injury and might be in line for a belated Premier League debut for the club.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns from suspension for what will be his 300th career league appearance.

Adam Lallana has recovered from his latest injury setback and is available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Having taken only one point from their last six games, it's hard to make much of a case for Burnley to get anything against a Liverpool side buoyed by that extraordinary win over Everton.

Sean Dyche says his team have lost what he's calling "the eye of the tiger" - but if Liverpool's front three start to click, Burnley might find themselves in the eye of a storm.

There's no doubt that the Salah, Firmino, Mané axis is still a very potent threat - but there's also no hiding that they are not quite at the level of the second half of last season.

If the new tight-at-the-back Liverpool can rediscover that fierce attacking threat without compromising their defensive strength, then anything is possible.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is two points from seven games now for Burnley and the really worrying thing is that they have played a few of the teams around them at the bottom in that time, without finding a way to win.

Turf Moor on a cold December night is still a test, no matter how badly Burnley are playing, but it is one I think Liverpool will pass.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only win in 11 league games against Liverpool since 1974 was by a 2-0 scoreline at home two seasons ago (D3, L7).

All seven of Liverpool's Premier League goals at Turf Moor have come in the second half of matches.

Burnley

The Clarets are winless in seven league matches, losing five and conceding 18 goals.

They have won just two of their last 19 Premier League fixtures (D5, L12).

Burnley have the worst home record in the division, with four points from six games; they have only won one of their past nine league matches at Turf Moor since April (D2, L6).

They are 16 points and 13 places worse off than at this stage of last season.

Burnley have conceded 12 goals in six home league games so far this season - it took them 15 games to concede as many last season.

Joe Hart has let in 33 Premier League goals against Liverpool, more than versus any other side.

This will be Sean Dyche's 300th league game as a manager (W113, D91, L95).

Liverpool