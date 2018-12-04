Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Harry Kane has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games against Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen serves a one-game ban following his sending off against Arsenal.

He could be replaced by Toby Alderweireld, who was rested against the Gunners.

Kelvin Davis will take interim charge of Southampton following the dismissal of manager Mark Hughes on Monday.

Michael Obafemi, 18, is a doubt after being forced off against Manchester United with a muscle problem, while Mario Lemina is suspended.

Ryan Bertrand, Matt Targett and Danny Ings are still injury concerns and will all be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Three big, intense matches in the space of a week ultimately proved a bit too much for Tottenham, who couldn't follow up memorable home wins over Chelsea and Inter Milan in Sunday's 4-2 defeat at north London rivals Arsenal.

They'll look to bounce straight back up, Tyson Fury-style, against a Southampton side currently without a manager or a league win in 10 matches.

Maybe if they'd hung on to beat Manchester United at the weekend it might have bought Mark Hughes a little more time, but after Monday's sacking it appears Saints already had the former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Hassenhuttl very much in mind.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton first-team assistant coach Kelvin Davis: "My role is to take the team on Wednesday. I don't see the point in trying to get too much into their heads.

"They're professional boys, and I like to think with their abilities there's nothing stopping them putting in a positive performance and hopefully a display that puts us in a position to come away with something."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was strange to see Southampton boss Mark Hughes get sacked after his side put in such a good performance against Manchester United, but he has paid the price for a string of poor results previously.

Tottenham will be stinging after their derby defeat by Arsenal and we will see a reaction here.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Saints have won just three of their 19 Premier League visits to Tottenham, most recently in May 2016 when Steven Davis scored both of Southampton's goals.

Southampton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 27 away league games against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

None of Tottenham's last 18 Premier League games have ended in a draw (W13, L5) - the longest current run without one in the division.

Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last six league games at Wembley.

They have won all eight Premier League games this season against teams that began the midweek fixtures in the bottom half of the table.

Harry Kane has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games against Southampton.

Dele Alli has five goals and three assists in five top-flight appearances against Saints.

Mauricio Pochettino won 19 of his 54 Premier League matches as Southampton manager before leaving to take charge of Spurs in 2014.

Southampton