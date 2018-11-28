Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Dave King, Celtic, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"I hope I stay here for a very long time", says Steven Gerrard, insisting he is fully committed to Rangers following a fine start to his managerial career. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is "ahead of the game" in his Ibrox rebuild, insists chairman Dave King. (Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain insists the vastly reduced number of tickets given to away fans will only make a festive victory at Ibrox taste even sweeter. (Daily Record)

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden has been ruled out of action for four months with a torn patella tendon. (Sun)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is unlikely to play again this season as he recovers from deep vain thrombosis, saying on social media that he has "a long road ahead". (Daily Express, print edition)

Chairman Dave King believes Rangers face "another few months" of legal battles with "bullying" Sports Direct. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers chairman Dave King says only one of Steven Gerrard's 15 summer signings has flopped - a likely reference to on-loan Roma striker Umar Sadiq. (Sun)

Rosenborg manager Rini Coolen will pick a shadow side for Thursday's Europa League tie with Celtic, with his team already eliminated and preparing for their domestic cup final. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen teenager Lewis Ferguson explains why he's never fazed by the big occasion as he looks forward to Sunday's League Cup final. (Daily Record)

Hibs are to give Bognor Regis midfielder Tommy Block a second trial after the 18-year-old fell ill during his first spell at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic's on-loan central defender Filip Benkovic can go all the way to the top like Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk, says former Parkhead striker Frank McAvennie. (Sun)

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon says Dennon Lewis has been left "devastated" after the striker was a victim of racist abuse from his own supporters. (Scotsman)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is set to play his first game in almost four months tonight in a friendly at Linlithgow Rose. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ex Roma, Benfica, Rangers and Argentina star Claudia Caniggia says his time at Dundee was the best of his career. (Dundee Evening Telegraph)