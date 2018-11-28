Stenhousemuir: Colin McMenamin is new manager at Ochilview

Colin McMenamin started the season as a player coach at Ochilview Park

Colin McMenamin has been announced as the new manager of League One Stenhousemuir.

The 37-year-old striker stepped in on an interim basis when Brown Ferguson was sacked earlier this month.

Since Brown's departure the Warriors have lost twice in the league but they surprised Championship Falkirk 4-2 in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Chairman Iain McMenemy praised McMenamin for his "clear vision" and "positivity".

Stenhousemuir are two points adrift at the bottom of the table but just four points away from sixth place.

Their reward for beating Falkirk is a fourth round trip to Aberdeen in January.

Former Dundee and Ross County forward McMenamin has been at Ochilview since 2014 and has scored once this season.