Scottish Cup: Morton and Montrose win third round replays
Greenock Morton eased their way into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, overcoming League Two Peterhead 3-0 in a replay.
The Championship side were ahead after 10 minutes through Kerr Waddell as they set up a trip to East Fife.
Robert Thomson doubled the advantage in the 61st minute before Chris Millar completed the scoring seven minutes from time.
League One Montrose edged to a thrilling 4-3 win in their replay at League Two Annan thanks to a dominant first-half performance.
Montrose were four goals to the good inside half an hour thanks to a Martin Rennie penalty and strikes from Martyn Fotheringham, Paul Watson and Andrew Steeves.
But Annan threatened to launch a remarkable comeback after the break as Aidan Smith struck from the spot after 61 minutes before finding the net again in the 79th minute.
Ayrton Sonkur made it 4-3 with six minutes of normal time remaining but Montrose held out to make sure of a home tie with Dundee United.
Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full
Cowdenbeath v Rangers
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United
St Mirren v Alloa Athletic
Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride
Hibernian v Elgin City
Celtic v Airdrieonians
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
Dundee v Queen of the South
Motherwell v Ross County
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Montrose v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
Partick Thistle v Stranraer
Ties to be played weekend of 19 January