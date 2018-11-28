Scottish Cup: Morton and Montrose win third round replays

Greenock Morton eased their way into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, overcoming League Two Peterhead 3-0 in a replay.

The Championship side were ahead after 10 minutes through Kerr Waddell as they set up a trip to East Fife.

Robert Thomson doubled the advantage in the 61st minute before Chris Millar completed the scoring seven minutes from time.

League One Montrose edged to a thrilling 4-3 win in their replay at League Two Annan thanks to a dominant first-half performance.

Montrose were four goals to the good inside half an hour thanks to a Martin Rennie penalty and strikes from Martyn Fotheringham, Paul Watson and Andrew Steeves.

But Annan threatened to launch a remarkable comeback after the break as Aidan Smith struck from the spot after 61 minutes before finding the net again in the 79th minute.

Ayrton Sonkur made it 4-3 with six minutes of normal time remaining but Montrose held out to make sure of a home tie with Dundee United.

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full

Cowdenbeath v Rangers

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United

St Mirren v Alloa Athletic

Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride

Hibernian v Elgin City

Celtic v Airdrieonians

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

Dundee v Queen of the South

Motherwell v Ross County

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Montrose v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic

Partick Thistle v Stranraer

Ties to be played weekend of 19 January