Drey Wright: St Johnstone winger to miss rest of season with knee injury

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright was carried off after 66 minutes on Saturday

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright will miss the rest of the season as he prepares for knee surgery.

The 23-year-old was hurt during the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Kilmarnock.

Manager Tommy Wright told the Perth club's website: "A scan has revealed a damaged ACL, which will require an operation.

"There's no doubt that it is hugely disappointing news for the player and the club."

Wright, who was making his 20th appearance of the season at the weekend, moved to McDiarmid Park from Colchester United as a free agent this summer.

"He's made a real impact since joining us and he's a player who has excited the supporters," added Wright.

"But, as is the case in football, we just have to deal with it and help him come back fitter and stronger."