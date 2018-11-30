FA Cup: Can you name last season's second round winners?

Lincoln City made it through the second round in 2016 and ended up in the quarter-finals against Arsenal

The FA Cup returns this weekend with 40 teams looking to progress to the third round, with the potential of a tie against one of the big boys.

Guiseley, who play in National League North - the fifth tier of English football - will be looking to cause another upset when they host Fleetwood after beating League Two side Cambridge United in the first round.

Slough Town, Solihull Moors and Maidstone United are just some of the other non-league sides bidding for cup glory this weekend.

Cast your minds back 12 months and have a go at naming all the teams who made it through the FA Cup second round last season.

You have four minutes - go!