Martin Boyle: Tim Cahill inspired Hibs winger as he eyes more Australia caps and goals

Martin Boyle scored twice in Tim Cahill's game for Australia

Martin Boyle is keen for more Australia caps after admitting that Tim Cahill helped "inspire me" to two goals in his first start for his adopted country.

The Hibernian winger was presented with an Australia shirt by Cahill before the 38-year-old ended his international career with a 3-0 win over Lebanon.

"His kinds words, saying I was part of the family, really meant a lot," 25-year-old Boyle told BBC Scotland.

"That touched me and I think I brought that into the game."

The shirt presentation was the result of Boyle, who had been considered for selection by Scotland head coach Alex McLeish earlier this year, making his Australia debut three days earlier in a 1-1 draw with South Korea.

"He's been there, he's done it, he's played in a lot of top leagues, he's scored in a lot of big games and he's a top professional," he said of Cahill. "That will live with me for a long time."

Former Millwall and Everton midfielder Cahill, now with Jamshedpur in India, made a cameo 108th appearance for his country after Boyle had scored twice and set up the other goal against Lebanon in Sydney.

"It was unbelievable," Boyle said. "I couldn't have asked for a better start. You are nervous going into these games and I was very nervous.

"The manager said to me 'just do what you do for your club' and I took that to be as positive as I can and get at people and thankfully the ball hit the back of the net.

"It was a good experience and one that I will cherish forever."

Aberdeen-born Boyle is hoping he has done enough to be included in Graham Arnold's squad for the Asia Cup in January, when Australia will be defending their title in the United Arab Emirates having been drawn in the same group as Jordan, Palestine and Syria.

"The expectations are very high," he said. "This squad, it's a very talented bunch. We will need to do well.

"I need to concentrate on club football again, but hopefully I can get that call-up again."

Boyle had initially been invited to an October training camp in Dubai and admits that it helped him adapt to the heat and humidity he would face in a home game.

"In terms of facilities and stadiums, it's the best of the best," he added. "You are playing in 80,000-seater stadiums and the pitches are massive, the media is everywhere and the fans come along in their numbers. It was very enjoyable."