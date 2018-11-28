Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Monaco 0.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco: Antoine Griezmann on target as hosts progress
Atletico Madrid qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a dominant home victory over Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco.
Koke's deflected shot gave Atletico a second-minute lead.
Antoine Griezmann then made it two with a stylish finish.
Radamel Falcao missed a late penalty for Monaco against his former club with Atletico's Stefan Savic sent off having received his second booking of the match to concede the spot-kick.
It was a chastening experience for Henry whose Monaco side finally won for the first time under his management at Caen on Saturday. The penalty aside, they barely threatened against Diego Simeone's well-drilled outfit.
With just one point from five games, it looks unlikely they will finish in third and make it into the Europa League.
In Group D, Lokomotiv Moscow picked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Galatasaray.
The result means group leaders Porto and second-placed Schalke qualify for the last 16. The two sides face each other in Portugal at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 15SavicBooked at 82mins
- 21Hernández
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 90mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forN Kalinicat 63'minutes
- 14Hernández
- 5ParteyBooked at 86mins
- 6KokeSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 45'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forSaúlat 69'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 8Saúl
- 9N Kalinic
- 18Gelson Martins
- 23Machín Pérez
- 43Moya
- 47Muñoz
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 46BianconeBooked at 68mins
- 5Jemerson
- 32Badiashile Mukinayi
- 24Raggi
- 29Grandsir
- 42Massengo
- 8TielemansBooked at 54mins
- 20ChadliSubstituted forDiopat 63'minutes
- 17GolovinSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 63'minutes
- 34SyllaSubstituted forFalcaoat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Falcao
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 36Diop
- 39Henrichs
- 40Badiashile
- 41Gouano
- 45Thuram-Ulien
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
- Attendance:
- 56,314
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Monaco 0.
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kephren Thuram.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Booking
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).
Samuel Grandsir (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jemerson.
Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi (Monaco).
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofiane Diop (Monaco).
Hand ball by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Radamel Falcao should be disappointed.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Radamel Falcao.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Giulian Biancone (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sofiane Diop (Monaco).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Diego Benaglio.
Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitolo with a cross.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.
Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Samuel Grandsir (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jemerson.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Ángel Correa.