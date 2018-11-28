Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco: Antoine Griezmann on target as hosts progress

Antoine Griezmann scored his fourth goal in five Champions League matches this season

Atletico Madrid qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a dominant home victory over Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco.

Koke's deflected shot gave Atletico a second-minute lead.

Antoine Griezmann then made it two with a stylish finish.

Radamel Falcao missed a late penalty for Monaco against his former club with Atletico's Stefan Savic sent off having received his second booking of the match to concede the spot-kick.

It was a chastening experience for Henry whose Monaco side finally won for the first time under his management at Caen on Saturday. The penalty aside, they barely threatened against Diego Simeone's well-drilled outfit.

With just one point from five games, it looks unlikely they will finish in third and make it into the Europa League.

In Group D, Lokomotiv Moscow picked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Galatasaray.

The result means group leaders Porto and second-placed Schalke qualify for the last 16. The two sides face each other in Portugal at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.