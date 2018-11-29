Irish Premiership: Bannsiders pair back to face Newry

Media playback is not supported on this device Consistency is key for Coleraine

Danske Bank Premiership: Coleraine v Newry City Venue: Coleraine Showgrounds Date: Friday 30 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport website

Coleraine have Eoin Bradley and Steven Douglas back for Friday night's Premiership game against struggling Newry City at Ballycastle Road.

Striker Bradley and veteran defender Douglas both return from suspension.

It has been a mixed start for Rodney McAree as Coleraine boss with the Bannsiders sitting sixth and already 12 points behind leaders Linfield.

"We're looking to win a few games in a row and we have to do that to get into the mix," said McAree.

Coleraine are aiming to bounce back from defeat to Warrenpoint Town last Saturday while Newry are just a point off the basement after losing seven of their last eight league games.

"We must challenge ourselves that we can win games back-to-back - maybe four or five victories in a row and see where that takes us," added McAree.

"We have to pick points up. It's a bit of a case of two steps forward and three back at the moment. We're just not getting that flow.

"Our squad is a bit light but that gives the youth at the club a chance to gain some experience and that's invaluable to them - Alex Gawne has done superbly all season for a 17-year-old.

"He's maybe frustrated that he hasn't had more opportunities but he's a young lad, he's done well and we have to be patient with him."