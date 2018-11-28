Enzio Boldewijn: Notts County lose Dutch winger for three months after knee injury

Enzio Boldewijn joined Notts from Crawley

Notts County will be without winger Enzio Boldewijn for three months as he recovers from a knee operation.

Boldewijn, 26, suffered the injury in Saturday's draw at Morecambe and had surgery to repair the problem.

The former FC Utrecht and Almere wide man, who joined Notts from Crawley in the summer, has scored four goals in 22 games for the Magpies this season.

Notts say Boldewijn will begin his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff following a period of rest.