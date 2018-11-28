Chelsea v PAOK Salonika

Eden Hazard has gone nine games without a goal for club and country

Chelsea will be without Eden Hazard as they look to secure first place in their Europa League group.

The Blues qualified for the last 32 with a 1-0 win against Bate Borisov earlier this month so there is no need to risk the Belgian forward, who has an ankle injury.

Victor Moses - who has only played 176 minutes all season - is out with a back injury.

Chelsea need a point from their final two games to win Group L.

Hazard should be fit to face Fulham on Sunday but manager Maurizio Sarri says he is concerned as "he has lost a lot of training. It's normal at the moment he isn't at the top of his physical condition".

Sarri's side lost for the first time since the Community Shield against Tottenham at the weekend, and the Italian is expected to make plenty of changes - particularly as his team play 10 times in December.

"The targets are very clear in my mind: in the short period, to win something," Sarri said.

"And in the long period, to become the best team in Europe. I want to see we learned our lessons [against Tottenham]."