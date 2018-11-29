Champions League: Which other Brazilians join Neymar in the top 10?

How many more Champions League goals will this man end up with?

He may still only be 26 years of age, but record-breaker Neymar reached another milestone with his goal against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The most expensive player in football history is now also the highest-scoring Brazilian in Champions League history.

When he swept home past compatriot Alisson to send Paris St-Germain on their way to a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes, the number 10 registered his 31st goal in the competition.

Not bad. Only 90 behind Cristiano Ronaldo!

But can you name the other Brazilians in the top 10 in three minutes? We'll give you a clue - this list doesn't include goals in qualifiers. Who cares about them?