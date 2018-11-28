AEK Athens v Ajax: Greek side charged by Uefa for crowd disturbances

A petrol bomb landed just short of the Ajax section

Greek side AEK Athens have been charged by Uefa after objects, including a petrol bomb, were thrown during their Champions League home defeat by Ajax.

They have also been charged over crowd disturbances after home fans reportedly threw flares into the stands housing Ajax fans, with pictures showing flames burning next to the away section.

Ajax have been charged with throwing objects and setting off fireworks.

The case will be dealt with by Uefa on Thursday, 13 December.

AEK have been sanctioned for a total of seven incidents including:

Crowd disturbances

Throwing of objects

Setting off of fireworks

Field invasion by supporters

Insufficient organisation

Displaying illicit banner

Blocking stairways

At the start of the second half there were further crowd disturbance as several firecrackers were set off and players from both sides could be seen rubbing their eyes as smoke drifted across the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Images also showed police officers hitting Ajax fans, leaving some with blood pouring down their faces, while Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt ran over to the visiting fans to plead for calm.

The Eredivisie side secured victory through two goals from former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic to progress to the last 16 for the first time since 2005.

AEK, who had Marko Livaja sent off for two yellow cards, are bottom of Group E without any points.

Riot police confronted Ajax fans

Matthijs de Ligt called for calm in front of the visiting fans