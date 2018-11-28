Spurs win but Liverpool lose in Europe

From the section

Christian Eriksen scored a late winner for Tottenham against Inter Milan to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Harry Winks struck the bar before Eriksen made the breakthrough with 10 minutes left.

Liverpool face a nervy battle to reach the knockout stage after a 2-1 defeat against Paris St-Germain.

Juan Bernat and Neymar scored for PSG, with James Milner's penalty Liverpool's only shot on target.