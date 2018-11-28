Jose Mourinho water bottle incident: No action over celebration

Mourinho reacted in dramatic fashion after Fellaini gave his team a late victory over Young Boys

Jose Mourinho will face no action over his bizarre celebration after Marouane Fellaini's injury-time winner for Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The goal prompted Mourinho to pick up a crate full of drinks bottles and throw them to the ground, as his team secured a 1-0 Champions League win over Young Boys at Old Trafford.

In November 2016, Mourinho was sent off and had to serve an additional one-match touchline ban after deliberately kicking a water bottle during a Premier League game against West Ham.