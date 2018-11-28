Co Antrim Shield: Ballymena Utd-Linfield semi-final re-arranged for 18 December

Linfield are the last side to have beaten Ballymena United, on 29 September

The County Antrim Shield semi-final between Ballymena United and Linfield has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 18 December at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The semi-final was scheduled for Tuesday evening but had to be postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The clubs meet in a top-of-the-table encounter in the Irish Premiership at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

Crusaders await the winners of the re-scheduled semi-final after edging out Larne 1-0 on Tuesday.