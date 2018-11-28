Motherwell post record profit of £1.72m in last financial year

Motherwell finished seventh in the Premiership and reached both domestic cup finals last season

Motherwell have posted a record profit of £1.72m in the last financial year.

The club, which is owned by supporters through the Well Society, also saw turnover increase to £6.84m.

Last year the Premiership side suffered a loss of £181,000.

"The additional income from the runs to both the Betfred [League] Cup and Scottish Cup finals, together with effective player trading, resulted in an unprecedented financial year for the club," said a statement.

"Even with these results, the club still needs to look at its operating model to ensure its medium and long-term financial viability.

"The directors are carrying out a fundamental review of our finances to ensure that the club continues to operate in as financially prudent a manner as possible."