Morecambe: League Two club fail to pay players on time

Morecambe are in their 12th season as an English Football League club

League Two side Morecambe have failed to pay their players on time, BBC Radio Lancashire reports.

Players were due to be paid on Wednesday, but the situation is expected to be resolved by Friday.

Morecambe - 20th in the fourth tier - paid players and staff late on several occasions under previous owners.

But this is the first time such a delay has happened since they were taken over by London-based firm Bond Group Investments Limited in May.