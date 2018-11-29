Scottish League Cup final - Aberdeen v Celtic: Dons got timely 'kick up backside' - Mackay-Steven

Gary Mackay-Steven is confident of an upset against his former club

Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary of the BBC Sport website

Gary Mackay-Steven says Aberdeen's 3-0 league drubbing by Motherwell was a timely "kick up the backside" ahead of the League Cup final against Celtic.

And the Scotland winger insists it has not dented the Dons' confidence.

"It's good as an eye opener for what we can't do and focus on what we need to eradicate in our game plan and make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

"We'll go down there with confidence and, if we stick to our game plan, we'll give ourselves a chance."

Celtic have won the last four finals in the Scottish Cup and League Cup, with Aberdeen the losing finalists in both in the 2016-17 season.

But Mackay-Steven says Aberdeen are "comfortable as underdogs" heading to Hampden to face his former club, having been in a similar scenario in previous rounds,

"We played Hibs at Easter Road, where they were maybe slight favourites, and then, certainly against Rangers, we were probably the underdogs again," he said.

"We came through them. It's a final - anything can happen."

Mackay-Steven is not too concerned if there is a repeat of the Dons' semi-final win over Rangers, Steven Gerrard's dominating possession before succumbing to Lewis Ferguson's later header from a corner.

"They had a lot of the ball, but we stuck to our game plan well, limited their chances to not many and took ours when they came along," he said.

"Thankfully, we scored a goal at a good time and then we saw the game out."

After an inconsistent start to the season, Celtic are back on top of the Premiership and unbeaten in six games.

"They're certainly a good side, there's no doubt about that," Mackay-Steven added. "But we've got players that can hurt them.

"We'll definitely be focusing on ourselves and hopefully find their weaknesses."