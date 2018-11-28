West Brom boss Darren Moore pleased to exploit Swansea flaws

Ahmed Hegazi arrives at the Swansea far post before heading West Brom's winner

West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore has revealed the goals his side scored against Swansea City were the result of a specific ploy to exploit the Swans' set-piece weaknesses.

Centre-backs Craig Dawson and Ahmed Hegazi both headed in from corners to give the Baggies a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

A third straight win lifted West Brom up to fourth in the Championship table.

"Being a former defender I'm pleased with the goals," said Moore.

"It was an area of the pitch we felt we might exploit. But you need the right delivery, timing of the runs and the contact on the ball. Those three ingredients we got spot on to get the goals.

"The Dawson goal was the important one. We just thought we could expose the far-post area and Matty [Phillip]'s delivery was spot on. Craig and Ahmed's aerial ability is a strong point to their game."

Whereas West Brom moved to within three points of the top of the Championship, a third defeat from four games saw Swansea drop to 11th place.

It was also a second home loss in four days, following Saturday's 4-1 drubbing at the hands of league leaders Norwich City.

"The nature of the goals we conceded was disappointing," said Swansea manager Graham Potter.

"We have got to do better in that area. We have done that all season, but clearly we were not good enough tonight.

"But apart from that, I have got nothing but admiration for the players for their courage and their understanding of what we were trying to do.

"The first half was as well as we have played against a good team who are really dangerous on the transition.

"They have scored a lot of goals that way and we did well there.

"But the set-piece goals change the complexion of the game. They allowed them to sit back in the second half and the spaces were not there so much for us."