Rosenborg v Celtic: Scott Brown & Tom Rogic ready to return as hosts rest players

Brown (left) has not featured since a 20-minute outing against Hibs on 20 October while Rogic (centre) missed the win at Hamilton

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic could welcome back captain Scott Brown and Australian midfielder Tom Rogic for Thursday's Europa League group game against Rosenborg.

Brown has only played 20 minutes since the end of September after damaging his hamstring but is now fit to return.

Rogic has been carrying a knee injury but manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed both are "ready to play if required".

"Tom was in great form before he went away with the national team and he is a big player, as is Scott," he said.

Rosenborg coach Rini Coolen has said he will rest Norway striker Pal Andre Helland and some other players "will not play the full 90 minutes" in Trondheim, as the hosts prepare for a Norwegian Cup final against Stromsgodset on Sunday.

Celtic also have the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday, but Rodgers indicated that "whatever team we put out will be a strong team and one we feel can win the game".

"There's been lots of big games and this is the next big game for us," he added. "We want to go into our last game at Celtic Park with an opportunity to qualify and if we get a victory here then we have an opportunity to do that."

'Everyone's confidence comes back'

Since losing 2-0 to RB Leipzig on 25 October, Celtic have won five out of six matches - a draw at Livingston their only blemish - and scored 18 goals while conceding only one, in a rousing 2-1 victory over Leipzig in the return fixture.

While RB Salzburg lead Group B on 12 points, Celtic and Leipzig both have six, but the Germans' better head-to-head record means the Scottish champions must better Leipzig's points haul from the final two matches.

But midfielder Callum McGregor says they will approach the game positively given the swagger that has returned to their game in recent weeks.

"When you are getting four and five goals, everybody's confidence comes back and you get the fans in full voice," he said.

"When you get another big result like we had against Leipzig, it all marries together; you get that confidence back, everyone plays free and you can see the amount of goals we have been scoring in the last few weeks.

"The boys in the attacking half have been great and defensively as well, we have kept good clean sheets and only conceded one goal recently.

"That gives a real good starting point in the team for the boys going forward to create and score."

McGregor says Sunday's final will "take care of itself". "First and foremost we have got to be positive and have a strong mindset here to get a result," he added.

"Then your mind switches to Sunday. It is just important for us to take one game at a a time."

'Our best games have been against Celtic'

Pal Andre Helland has returned from injury for Rosenborg, but will be rested for Celtic's visit

Opponents Rosenborg have lost all four group games to date and to progress they would need to beat Celtic, hope that RB Leipzig lose to RB Salzburg, then beat the Germans and hope Celtic lose their final game at home to Salzburg on 13 December.

Coolen's side have just clinched their fourth consecutive Norwegian title and the coach admits he "has to be smart" in juggling his resources as they target a domestic double on Sunday.

"There will be players in the starting 11 that I can maybe take off a little bit earlier than normal," he said. "We have to think about a few things, but we want to perform against Celtic. Both games are very important."

It is the fourth time the two sides have faced each other this season, and their sixth meeting in 16 months.

The Scottish champions won 3-1 on aggregate in Champions League qualifying after a 0-0 draw in Trondheim, before a 1-0 win in Glasgow - courtesy of a late Leigh Griffiths strike - at the start of the Europa League group stage in September.

They also met in Champions League qualifying last season, Celtic prevailing 1-0 on aggregate.

"The best games we have played have been against Celtic so hopefully tomorrow we will do even better," Coolen added.

MATCH STATS

Rosenborg have won just one of their nine previous meetings with Celtic in all competitions, losing six.

This will be Celtic's 10th meeting with Rosenborg in total - in all European competition they've only faced Barcelona more often (14).

No team has conceded more Europa League goals this season than Rosenborg (12), with the Norwegian side losing all four of their games so far.

In the Champions League/Europa League, Celtic have won just two of their 44 away group stage games (D11 L31), with both of those victories coming in the Champions League (v Spartak Moscow in October 2012 and Anderlecht in September 2017).