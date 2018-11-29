Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Craig Levein says Hearts captain Christophe Berra will decide whether he is fit enough to face Rangers on Sunday. (Scotsman)

Berra played his first match in almost four months as Hearts beat Linlithgow Rose 2-0 in a friendly at Prestonfield. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson has hailed the medics who saved his life after he suffered a blood clot. (Sun - print edition)

Charlie Mulgrew insists there was no way he could have played for Scotland against Albania and Israel due to liver damage. (Daily Record - print edition)

Gary Mackay-Steven says Aberdeen have a dressing room of "match-winners" and they are capable of beating Celtic in Sunday's final. (Press and Journal)

Mackay-Steven also says a Dons win at Hampden, ending Celtic's stranglehold on the domestic trophies, would be a lift for Scottish football. (Daily Star - print edition)

Alfredo Morelos has the same "X factor" as Luis Suarez, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Times)

Steven Gerrard has been assured by Rangers chairman Dave King that he does not have to sell players to generate money. (Evening Times)

Gerrard believes his side have now earned the respect of the other clubs in their Europa League group. (Scotsman)

Salzburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has urged his team-mates to seal qualification tonight because they don't want to have to rely on getting something at Celtic Park. (National - print edition)

Brendan Rodgers is hoping for an Old Firm double, saying he wants both Celtic and Rangers to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League. (National)

The Celtic manager is also convinced his central defensive partnership of Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic could cut it in the English Premiership. (National)

Hamilton's Norwegian striker Fredrik Brustad is confident Celtic will beat Rosenborg in this evening's Europa League clash. (Sun - print edition)

Ex-Celtic winger Patrick Roberts says a draw for Rangers against Villareal will be a big achievement for the Ibrox club. (Sun - print edition)

Colin McMenamin has revealed he will hang up his boots after being appointed Stenhousemuir manager. (Sun - print edition)

Other gossip

Edinburgh have confessed they plan to focus on the Heineken Champions Cup challenge over the next few weeks, even if it costs them this week's Guinness PRO14 match in Munster. (National)