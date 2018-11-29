Barcelona v Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino believes Spurs can win

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring against Inter Milan
Christian Eriksen's strike was just the second goal by a Spurs substitute in the Champions League

Tottenham believe they can beat Barcelona in the Nou Camp next month to reach the Champions League knockout stage, says boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Christian Eriksen's goal gave Spurs a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive.

The Londoners now need to match Inter's result at home to PSV Eindhoven on 11 December to reach the last 16.

"Barcelona are one of the best teams in Europe and they have unbelievable players," said Pochettino.

"We have big respect for Barcelona, but we have belief that we can win."

Barca have not lost at home in the Champions League since 2013.

Spurs knew anything but a win over Inter would see them go out of the competition.

Harry Winks struck the bar and Jan Vertonghen headed wide as Spurs pressed but it took the introduction of Eriksen to make the crucial breakthrough.

The Dane was the beneficiary of good work by Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli to score at the far post with 11 minutes left.

Inter had opportunities, with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris saving from Ivan Perisic, but the hosts closed out the win and travel to Spain with their destiny in their own hands.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid540196312
2B Dortmund531182610
3Club Brugge51226515
4Monaco5014212-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona5410134913
2Tottenham521289-17
3Inter Milan521256-17
4PSV Eindhoven5014512-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli52307439
2PSG522113858
3Liverpool52038716
4Red Star Belgrade5113413-94

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto5410124813
2Schalke52215418
3Galatasaray511335-24
4Lokomotiv Moscow5104411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

